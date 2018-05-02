Net sales of $343.6 million (+12% actual, +6% CER) vs. 5% CER guidance

EPS $0.14; adjusted EPS $0.26 ($0.25 CER) vs. ~$0.23-0.24 CER guidance

Sample to Insight portfolio building momentum: QIAstat-Dx, a next-generation platform offering syndromic insights for a broad range of applications, launched in Europe QuantiFERON latent TB test growth fueled by geographic expansion and support from new clinical guidelines Natera partnership to expand test menu and value of GeneReader NGS System with a version of the market-leading NIPT assay for GeneReader Robust growth in QIAsymphony system placements toward 2018 goal for more than 2,300 cumulative placements

QIAGEN reaffirms 2018 outlook for growth in net sales and adjusted EPS

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced results of operations for the first quarter, exceeding goals for net sales and adjusted earnings per share while driving global expansion of its Sample to Insight portfolio of molecular testing solutions covering the continuum from basic research to clinical healthcare.

"Our results for the first quarter have launched QIAGEN into an exciting year of growth for 2018. Our portfolio of Sample to Insight solutions shows good momentum across a broad range of molecular testing needs, and new initiatives offer significant potential for adding to future growth," said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V.

Please find the full press release here

