Technavio's latest market research report on the global EEG and EMG devices market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global EEG and EMG devices market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurological and neuromuscular disorders is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The prevalence of neurological disorders has been increasing significantly in developed and developing countries. The geriatric population across the world is growing rapidly because of the rise in average life expectancy. In 2017, approximately 650 million people around the world were aged 65 and above, and the number is expected to increase to approximately 810 million by 2025. Several older people are at risk of developing neurological disorders. The risk of neuromuscular disorders also increases with age owing to the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength, and the decline of neurophysiological functions. EEG and EMG devices are required to diagnose, monitor, and treat these diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of neurological and neuromuscular disorders will drive the growth of the global EEG and EMG devices market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of hybrid BCI techniques as one of the key emerging trends in the global EEG and EMG devices market:

Increasing popularity of hybrid BCI techniques

The demand for equipment, which combines two or more modalities in brain imaging and prosthesis control is increasing. Hybrid BCI offers many benefits when compared with single brain acquisition modalities. For instance, the hybridization of equipment increases the number of brain commands for control applications, improves BCI classification accuracy, and decreases signal detection time. Hybrid BCIs also offer more reliable information for control and rehabilitation applications when compared with single modality BCIs. Owing to the easy use and fast temporal resolution, EEGs are extensively used with other brain/non-brain signal acquisition modalities.

Some of the common applications of EEG-EOG-based BCIs include drowsiness detection, wheelchair control, and removal of ocular artifacts from EEG data. EOG increases the number of commands and removes artifacts, which helps in improving accuracy. EEG removes motion artifacts, which improves classification accuracy. EEG-EMG combination modalities are used for tetraplegic patients, to provide artificial arm control for above-knee amputees, and to determine muscle fatigue levels.

"EEG and fNIRS-based BCIs have allowed people who are paralyzed to communicate and control external devices with their brain function. EEG-fNIRS can improve classification accuracy and increase the number of control commands of BCI systems. EEG-near-infrared spectroscopy is also gaining prominence because it can simultaneously decode electrical and hemodynamic brain activities," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on patient monitoring devices

Global EEG and EMG devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global EEG and EMG devices market into the following products (EEG devices and EMG devices), end-users (hospitals and ASCs), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The EEG devices segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This product segment is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global EEG and EMG devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 46%. The market share of this region will decrease to some extent by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

