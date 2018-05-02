Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: May 9, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International) Passcode: 3687883 Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com/), "Investors"/ "Events"



Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, May 9, 2018 until 7:30 p.m. ET May 16, 2018 Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) Passcode: 3687883 Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com/), "Investors"/ "Events", until August 9, 2017



About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering novel products to prevent infectious diseases. Its RSV and influenza nanoparticle vaccine candidates are Novavax' most advanced clinical programs and are at the forefront of Novavax' efforts to improve global health. For more information, please visit www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com/).

Contact:

Investors

Erika Trahan

Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations

ir@novavax.com

240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506

Media

Sam Brown

Mike Beyer

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

312-961-2502

