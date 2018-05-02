Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - Alex Igelman, CEO of Millennial Esports shares how the company is going to integrate blockchain into their mobile game business.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/millennial-esports-ceo-clip-90sec/

Millennial Esports Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of April 30 - May 13, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Millennial Esports (TSXV: GAME):

Millennial Esports Corp. is a mobile video game publisher focused on Esports and Racing. The company also provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting, through its various subsidiaries.

www.millennialesports.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada.These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com