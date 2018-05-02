Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials, shares the company's plans to build a full scale facility allowing for approximately 3000 tonnes a year of cathode material.





Nano One Materials is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of April 30 - May 13, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF):

Nano One is a Canadian technology company with a scalable industrial process for producing low cost high performance battery materials and a wide range of other advanced nanostructured composites. This novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and is being engineered for high volume production and rapid commercialization.

