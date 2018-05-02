Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - Lynn Mueller, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARC Energy System shares how the company recovers heat from wastewater to provide water heating and space conditioning.





SHARC Energy Systems is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of April 30 - May 13, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

SHARC Energy Systems: (CSE: SHRC)

At SHARC Energy Systems, we capture the limitless supply of thermal energy from wastewater to provide sustainable heating and conditioning for a wide range of building types. We aim to significantly reduce global carbon emissions, while reducing current and future energy costs for our clients. The thermo-mechanical methods used in our system are efficient, cost effective, scalable and reliable, providing a truly sustainable and odourless heating and cooling source.

