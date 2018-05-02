Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation to provide its market stabilization and liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation.

Mackie will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of CanAlaska's common shares. The agreement between Mackie and the Company may be terminated by either party with written notice of 60 days and the Company has agreed to pay Mackie $3,500 per month during the term, payable quarterly in advance. The Company and Mackie act at arm's length, but Mackie may provide investment banking services to CanAlaska and Mackie and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of CanAlaska. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mackie and the Company and Mackie will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

CanAlaska also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 445,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the company's share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $0.34 per share.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

