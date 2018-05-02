

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $993 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $893 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $6.30 billion from $6.32 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $6.30 Bln vs. $6.32 Bln last year.



