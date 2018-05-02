

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life Storage Inc. (LSI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $33.89 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $20.43 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Life Storage Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.35 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $133.09 million from $128.32 million last year.



Life Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $60.35 Mln. vs. $58.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.30 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $133.09 Mln vs. $128.32 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.36 Full year EPS guidance: $5.36 - $5.43



