

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $32.3 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $17.7 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $59.6 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $343.6 million from $307.7 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $59.6 Mln. vs. $50.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $343.6 Mln vs. $307.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.31 - $1.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX