

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $938 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $1185 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $963 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $963 Mln. vs. $1367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27



