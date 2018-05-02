

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $623.2 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $546.3 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $24.77 billion from $24.65 billion last year.



Express Scripts Holding Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q1): $24.77 Bln vs. $24.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.14 Full year revenue guidance: $99 - $102 Bln



