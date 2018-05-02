

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA), Wednesday reported a loss for the first quarter that widened from a year ago, despite increase in revenues. Nevertheless, the loss was lower than what Wall Street analysts expected, while revenues also trumped estimates.



Palo Alto, California-based Tesla's first-quarter loss widened to $709.55 million or $4.19 per share from $330.28 million or $2.04 per share last year.



Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter were $3.35 per share, compared to $1.33 per share last year. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $3.48 per share for the quarter.



Tesla's revenues for the quarter rose to $3.41 billion from $2.70 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.



Automotive gross margins for the quarter dropped to 19.7 percent from 27.4 percent a year ago.



The company delivered 21,815 Model S and Model X vehicles and 8,182 Model 3 vehicles, totaling 29,997 deliveries, in the first quarter.



'We made significant progress on the Model 3 ramp in the second half of Q1, and the momentum continued into early Q2. Prior to a planned shutdown in mid-April to further increase production, we produced more than 2,000 Model 3 vehicles for three straight weeks, and we hit 2,270 in the last of those weeks,' CEO Elon Musk said in a statement.



Tesla is struggling to speed up the manufacturing process of its Model 3 at its factory in Fremont, California. The plant has missed Musk's Model 3 forecasts many times. Last year, Tesla projected to build 20,000 Model 3 during the month of December and missed it by a huge margin. Tesla then forecast 10,000 Model 3 per month at the end of the first quarter, however, was only able to assemble about 9,800 from January through March.



Moving ahead, Tesla plans to produce about 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in about two months.



TSLA closed Wednesday's trading at $301.15, up $1.23 or 0.41%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $4.24 or 1.41% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX