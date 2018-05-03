

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $13.38 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $9.17 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.4 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $225.93 million from $204.31 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q1): $225.93 Mln vs. $204.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $870.0 - $890.0 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX