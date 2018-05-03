

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is scheduled to release a number of reports on Thursday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



On tap are March numbers for trade balance and building approvals, as well as April results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$950 million, up from A$825 million in February. Building approvals are expected to add 1.0 percent on month and 10.8 percent on year after sliding 6.2 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year in the previous month. The services index score was 56.9 in March.



New Zealand will see April results for job ads and the commodity price index from ANZ Bank. In March, job ads added 0.9 percent on month, while commodity prices gained 1.2 percent.



Thailand will provide April numbers for consumer and producer prices. In March, CPI was down 0.09 percent on month and up 0.79 percent on year, while producer prices fell 0.1 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.



The Philippines will release April numbers for producer prices; in March, prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 1.2 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Thursday and Friday for Constitution Day and Greenery Day, respectively. They will re-open on Monday.



