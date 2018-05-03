

US TSY/RECAP: The FOMC stood pat as expected & noted that inflation has moved close to 2.0%, which represented an upgrade in its view, alongside the introduction of the phrase that 'inflation is expected to run near to the Committee's symmetric 2.0% objective over the medium term.' On the growth front the Fed dropped the language that previously noted that 'the economic outlook has strengthened in recent months.' - Shorter dated Tsys were higher as the long end underperformed, allowing the curve to steepen. T-Notes moved to highs in the wake of FOMC, but the long end pared gains, as real money a/c's sold 30s, while prop a/c's sold 10s. Fast & real money a/c's entered steepeners via 2s & 5s vs. 30s. Tsys had been supported by a softer equity backdrop & the Tsy's quarterly refunding announcement, which included increases in issuance across the curve, although the increases were not as large as many exp. Block buys were noted in 5-Year futures early, likely vs. the German Bobl adding to last week's huge box trade. Eurodollar futures were steady/mixed after the bell, the short end underperformed all session, narrow range out the curve. T-Notes last at 119.16, US 10-Year yields closed at 2.966%.