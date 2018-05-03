Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - One World lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) (the Company") announces the resignation of Terri Anne Welyki as director of the Company as of May 02, 2018. The Company would like to thank Terri Anne Welyki for her time, services and the valuable contributions she made during her tenure as a director.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium is an exploration and development Company. The Company has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the 75,400 hectare Salar del Diablo Property in Baja California, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

For further information, please contact info@oneworldlithium.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.oneworldlithium.com



