Dona-partners Limited has announced to launch of ICO for "dona", a donation platform using a blockchain technology. The presale including 50 bonus begins May 8, 2018.

What is dona platform?

Dona platform ("donaPF") aims to create a new donation platform to make the flow of donated money transparent using the beneficial feature of blockchain, as well as to develop a community to share information and assessments about charity organization, and successful experiences in making donation. This mechanism changes the view on donation from simply for one's own satisfaction in spending money to the means to improving society by sharing the successful hands-on experience of supporting activities of your choice and enhancing interest, understanding, and empathy with regards to donation market.

Three properties

We set up a function Use Trace with the use of blockchain, which enables to eliminate the intermediate traders from the process of collecting and distributing donations in order to give donations directly to support activities.

Rather than just ending the connection with the recipients after donations, you will receive feedback about the support activities from them. It is required that both voices are delivered creating a donation cycle between the supporters and recipients centered on our platform, resulting in a deeply-rooted interest and donation culture.

Our vision

We will bring transparency to the flow of donation money by disclosing how the donations are used for support activities. This enables the revitalization of donation markets by facilitating the donation activities of potential donors who are interested in contributing to society but hesitate to donate their money due to their distrust of charity organizations or NPOs.

Currently, donations are collected depending solely on the reputation of large-scale organizations. We improve the reliability of supporting organizations by building a community that shares information, assessments, and successful experiences on support activities between NPOs and donors or between donors and donors.

We aim to develop markets for donations by bringing donations into continuous and familiar one for people as a means for changing society and as social investments, besides donations signifying a desire to help in emergencies.

