

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $23 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $40 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.44 billion from $2.45 billion last year.



Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $178 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $2.44 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.



