

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had halted the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,080-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down, and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index eased 1.05 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,081.18 after trading between 3,064.76 and 3,097.60. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 1.23 points or 0.07 percent to end at 1,774.90.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.33 percent, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.31 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.13 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.16 percent, China Life fell 0.57 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.74 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.58 percent, PetroChina retreated 0.52 percent and China Vanke tumbled 2.52 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fell under pressure late Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, sending the major averages lower.



The Dow slumped 174.07 points or 0.72 percent to 23,924.98, while the NASDAQ fell 29.81 points or 0.42 percent to 7,100.90 and the S&P slid 19.13 points or 0.72 percent to 2,635.67.



The late decline came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1.5 to 1.75 percent - but analysts believe the Fed's comments about inflation may signal that an interest rate hike is likely in June.



In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than expected in April.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday after the IMF threatened to expel Venezuela over lack of transparency with its financials. June WTI oil gained 56 cents or 0.8 percent to $67.81/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX