

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 declined to $34.40 million or $0.20 per share from $39.43 million or $0.24 per share last year.



GAAP operating income grew to $39 million, and non-GAAP operating income grew to a better-than-expected $55 million.



Sales grew to $592 million, up 16 percent in US dollars and 9 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $555.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2019 outlook of high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $310 to $320 million in non-GAAP operating income.



