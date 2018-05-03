

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $34.40 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $39.43 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $54.56 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $592.43 million from $510.55 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $54.56 Mln. vs. $49.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $592.43 Mln vs. $510.55 Mln last year.



