

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) agreed to pay Colin Fan, the former co-head of its investment banking unit, about $6 million to settle his suit against the firm, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Fan sued the German bank last year for about $13 million because it had canceled a bonus of unvested shares after his departure in 2015. Deutsche Bank said at the time that the firm canceled the shares after a probe found Fan's personal trades violated conflict-of-interest rules.



Deutsche Bank said in court documents last year that it terminated Fan's employment, and that he had to forfeit the bonus payments because of the disputed investments in credit index-linked structured notes that the bank was involved in issuing. Fan may have stood to reap $9 million on a roughly $1 million investment, reports said at the time of the bank investigation in 2016.



