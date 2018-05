CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) announced the acquisition of 100% of Nanda Co. Ltd., the Korean lifestyle make-up and fashion company founded by Kim So-Hee in Seoul in 2004.



With this acquisition, L'Oréal plans to expand the sales of 3CE internationally. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next two months after customary regulatory approvals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX