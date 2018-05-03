

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and said that inflation is close to its target, signalling that an interest rate hike is likely in June.



Investors are also cautious as the U.S. and China begin trade talks later today. The Japanese market is closed for a public holiday.



The Australian market is rising for a fifth straight day as gains in base metals and oil prices lifted resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 43.30 points or 0.72 percent to 6,093.50, off a high of 6,095.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is gaining 44.60 points or 0.73 percent to 6,181.30.



In the mining sector, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are all advancing more than 1 percent each after copper and nickel prices rebounded overnight off their multi-week lows.



Gold miners are also higher despite gold prices holding near a two-month low. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are adding more than 1 percent each.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 1 percent, Santos is higher by 0.5 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Banking stocks are also mostly higher. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are up in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.



Commonwealth Bank admitted it has lost customer records affecting almost 20 million accounts over 16 years after failing to track down tapes on which the data was stored.



Shares of National Australia Bank are declining more than 1 percent after the bank reported a 16 percent fall in its first-half cash earnings due to restructuring costs.



Shares of AMP are down 0.5 percent after global ratings agency S&P put the financial services company's credit rating at risk of a downgrade over scandals exposed at the banking royal commission.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the service sector in Australia continued to expand in April, with a Performance of Service Index score of 55.2. That's down from 56.9 in March, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia will also release March numbers for trade balance and building approvals today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar eased against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7494, down from US$0.7511 on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong all down by more than 1 percent each. South Korea, Shanghai, Malaysia and Taiwan are also in negative territory, while New Zealand is higher. The Japanese market is closed for the Constitution Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1.5 to 1.75 percent. Selling pressure may have been generated by the Fed's comments about inflation, which signaled that an interest rate hike is likely in June.



The Dow slumped 174.07 points or 0.7 percent to 23,924.98, the Nasdaq fell 29.81 points or 0.4 percent to 7,100.90 and the S&P 500 slid 19.13 points or 0.7 percent to 2,635.67.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday after the IMF threatened to expel Venezuela over lack of transparency with its financials. June WTI oil gained $0.56 or 0.8 percent to close at $67.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



