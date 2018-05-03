

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) said that all resolutions submitted to vote were adopted by its shareholders. The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of Sanofi was held today at the Palais des Congrès in Paris under the chairmanship of Serge Weinberg.



The shareholders approved, among other resolutions, the individual Company and consolidated financial statements for the year 2017. At the General Meeting, shareholders decided the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of 3.03 euros per share with payment as of May 15, 2018.



The General Meeting also renewed as Directors Olivier Brandicourt, Patrick Kron and Christian Mulliez and approved the appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as independent Director, for a term of four years, i.e., until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year 2021.



Following the General Meeting, the new Board of Directors is still comprised of 16 members, of whom six are women and two are Directors representing employees.



