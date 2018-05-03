Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels 'Citadel Azur Hotel' für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels 'Citadel Azur Hotel' für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen. 03.05.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Pressemitteilung Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat den Verkauf des ägyptischen Hotels "Citadel Azur Hotel" für einen Enterprise Value von USD 50.0 Millionen, als Teil der Monetarisierung von Nicht-Kernaktiva, erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Altdorf, 3. Mai 2018 - In Übereinstimmung mit der Strategie der Gruppe, die Bilanz zu verbessern, freut sich Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), den Verkauf ihrer 100%igen Beteiligung am 514 Zimmer Hotel "Citadel Azur" in Sahl Hashish, Ägypten, an die "Pickalbatros Group" (der Käufer), für einen Unternehmenswert (Enterprise Value) von USD 50.0 Millionen, bekannt zu geben. Der Verkauf wird zu einem Barerlös von USD 32.0 Millionen sowie der Dekonsolidierung von USD 18.0 Millionen Schulden führen. Der Erlös soll für die Finanzierung der Ausbaupläne von ODH in den Destinationen ausserhalb Ägyptens verwendet werden. CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Es freut mich, den Vollzug des Verkaufs des Hotels "Citadel Azur" für einen Unternehmenswert von USD 50.0 Millionen verkünden zu dürfen. Dieser Verkauf ist ein weiteres Beispiel der kontinuierlichen Umsetzung unserer Drei-Säulen-Strategie und bestätigt unsere Botschaft, dass die Gruppe über eine Vielzahl von Vermögenswerten von beträchtlichem Wert verfügt, die im Aktienkurs nicht angemessen reflektiert sind. CI Capital Investment Banking agierte in dieser Transaktion als Financial Advisor und White & Case als Rechtsberater. Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service 681813 03.05.2018 CET/CEST

ISIN CH0038285679

AXC0044 2018-05-03/06:59