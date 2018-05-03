Iris recognition at Bogota International Airport facilitates secure border crossing in seconds

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security and INCOMELEC SAS, a Colombian partner, are transforming the immigration and border crossing in Colombia through biometric iris verification implemented by Migración Colombia, the country's border control agency. This innovative solution was launched in February with a pilot program at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport. The Automated Border Control (ABC), known locally as "BIOMIG", is benefiting both citizens and border officials. Gemalto's ABC speeds identity authentication and significantly reduces bottlenecks in the immigration process while maintaining strong security control for each traveler.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005027/en/

Iris recognition for automated border control. Credit: istockphoto

Gemalto ABC Iris solution secures and speeds immigration

A growing majority of airport arrivals in Bogota up to 60% are Colombian citizens re-entering the country. This often results in long immigration queues, congested waiting areas and travel weary citizens. "BIOMIG" mitigates these challenges while complying with Colombia's stringent border control security requirements.

How does it work?

The solution integrates a highly intuitive iris recognition terminal that allows swift long range iris capture from 35 to 45 centimeters away. This eliminates physical contact with the terminal and improves comfort and ease of use. To use the service, Colombian citizens aged 12 and older only need to visit one of 30 BIOMIG enrollment stations at the airport as they exit the country. In less than one minute, their unique iris scan is securely registered with Colombia's Border Management System (BMS). When re-entering the country, previously enrolled citizens simply enter their national ID number on a touchscreen integrated with an automated door barrier by INCOMELEC, SAS. After a quick glance at the iris reader terminal, identity is validated via a secure digital process and the automatic doors swing open.

Gemalto has supported Migración Colombia with state of the art solutions for secure document authentication, biometric solutions and software integration for their border operations

"The challenge with border control solutions is to minimize and simplify immigration procedures while improving ease, speed and convenience for end users without compromising security. This is exactly what the ABC Iris solution achieves," said Francesc Ortodo, Sales Director for Government Programs Latin America at Gemalto. "Colombian citizens can now benefit from strong biometric security within a trusted environment."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005027/en/

Contacts:

Gemalto media:

Tauri Cox

North America

+1 512 257 3916

tauri.cox@gemalto.com

or

Sophie Dombres

Europe Middle East Africa

+33 4 42 55 36 57 38

sophie.dombres@gemalto.com

or

Jaslin Huang

Asia Pacific

+65 6317 3005

jaslin.huang@gemalto.com

or

Enriqueta Sedano

Latin America

+52 5521221422

enriqueta.sedano@gemalto.com

