Sales up 7.3% year on year to €2,172 million (at constant exchange rates and business scope)

up year on year to (at constant exchange rates and business scope) Good 7.9% EBITDA growth at €383 million , despite a high basis of comparison (€355 million in Q1 2017) and a stronger euro

growth at , despite a high basis of comparison (€355 million in Q1 2017) and a stronger euro 17.6% EBITDA margin at an historically high ratio in a first quarter (16.5% in Q1 2017), confirming the Group's good resilience despite rising raw materials costs

at an historically high ratio in a first quarter (16.5% in Q1 2017), confirming the Group's good resilience despite rising raw materials costs Strong increase of 33% in adjusted net income to €195 million , representing €2.57 per share

in to , representing per share Net debt of €1,227 million, taking into account the acquisition of XL Brands and reflecting a close-to-balance free cash flow despite the usual seasonality of working capital

The Board of Directors of Arkema (Paris:AKE) met on 2 May 2018 to review the Group's consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2018. At the close of the meeting, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff stated:

"Arkema has made a very strong start to the year, with a 33% year on year increase in adjusted net income despite a high basis of comparison in first quarter 2017 and the very strong appreciation of the euro.

These excellent results are supported by the success of our innovation drive in advanced materials, the benefits of increased production capacities in specialty molecular sieves in France and PVDF in China last year, the integration of XL Brands in adhesives and the confirmation of the very good performance of our intermediate chemical businesses. It also reflects lower tax rate and cost of debt.

This start to the year gives us full confidence in our ability to achieve the objective we have announced for 2018."

KEY FIGURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018

(In millions of euros) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Year-on-year change Sales 2,172 2,152 +0.9% EBITDA 383 355 +7.9% EBITDA margin 17.6% 16.5% Recurring depreciation and amortization (106) (111) -4.5% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 277 244 +13.5% REBIT margin 12.8% 11.3% Depreciation and amortization related to purchase price allocation* (8) (10) N/A Other income and expenses* (4) (5) N/A Operating income 265 229 +15.7% Adjusted net income 195 147 +32.7% Net income Group share 188 137 +37.2% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 2.57 1.94 +32.5% Weighted average number of ordinary shares 76,012,491 75,668,784

In the consolidated income statement, "Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the purchase price allocation process" is now recognized in "Operating expenses". For 2017, other income and expenses were restated to reflect this reclassification.

FIRST-QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Sales rose 0.9% year on year to €2,172 million. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales were up 7.3%, driven by a 5.4% positive price effect that reflects the ongoing policy of raising prices in the specialty businesses and market conditions in the intermediate chemicals businesses. Up 1.9% year on year, volumes increased significantly in High Performance Materials notably on the back of a strong quarter for specialty molecular sieves. The currency effect was a negative 6.6%, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the euro versus the US dollar. The 0.3% positive scope effect reflects the integration of XL Brands and CMP, as well as the divestment of the oxo alcohols business.

At €383 million, EBITDA was up 7.9% on the high first-quarter 2017 performance, with a significantly stronger euro particularly compared to the US dollar, which resulted in a €26 million negative currency effect (on translation only). This increase was driven by the High Performance Materials and Industrial Specialties divisions.

EBITDA margin increased year on year to 17.6% (16.5% in Q1 2017).

Recurring operating income rose in line with the increase in EBITDA, to €277 million from €244 million in the first quarter of 2017. It includes €106 million in recurring depreciation and amortization, which was lower than in first-quarter 2017 (€111 million), mainly due to a favorable currency effect. REBIT margin, which corresponds to recurring operating income as a percentage of sales, rose to 12.8% in first-quarter 2018 compared to 11.3% in the corresponding prior-year period.

Operating income amounted to €265 million compared to €229 million in the first quarter of 2017. The firstquarter 2018 figure included €4 million in net other expenses, mainly corresponding to restructuring expenses and €8 million in depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets carried out as part of the Bostik and Den Braven purchase price allocation processes.

Financial result represented a net expense of €23 million, down €2 million on first-quarter 2017, following the refinancing of a bond issue at more favorable market conditions in 2017.

Income taxes for first-quarter 2018 represented a net expense of €52 million versus a net expense of €66 million for the same period of 2017. Excluding exceptional items, the tax rate corresponded to 21% of recurring operating income, down significantly on the 29% rate for first-quarter 2017, notably due to the positive impact of the US tax reform.

As a result, net income Group share rose sharply to €188 million from €137 million in first-quarter 2017. Excluding the post-tax impact of non-recurring items, adjusted net income came to €195 million, representing €2.57 per share (€1.94 in Q1 2017).

FIRST-QUARTER 2018 PERFORMANCE BY DIVISION

HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS (46% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

(In millions of euros) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Year-on-year change Sales 998 976 +2.3% EBITDA 176 166 +6.0% EBITDA margin 17.6% 17.0% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 138 127 +8.7% REBIT margin 13.8% 13.0%

Sales generated by the High Performance Materials division came in at €998 million, up 2.3% year on year. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales grew by 6.9%, thanks to a 7.3% increase in volumes, driven notably by the large number of projects carried out over the quarter in specialty molecular sieves and the ongoing benefits of the innovation drive. The price effect for the division was a negative 0.4% but is up around 2.5% excluding molecular sieves, reflecting the Group's policy to pass on the increase in raw materials costs in its sales prices. These actions will continue over the coming months. The currency effect was a negative 6.1%, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the euro versus the US dollar. The 1.5% positive scope effect reflects the integration of XL Brands and CMP.

EBITDA was up 6% at €176 million in first-quarter 2018, despite the strong appreciation of the euro and higher raw materials costs than in the same prior-year period. This performance reflects the strong contribution of the specialty molecular sieves business, the benefits of the integration of XL Brands in adhesives, and the solid performance of the division's other product lines led by innovation.

The second quarter will be impacted by strikes by France's national railway workers (SNCF) which affect the transportation by train of certain products and raw materials, and thus operations at certain sites, mainly in advanced materials.

At 17.6%, EBITDA margin improved compared to first-quarter 2017 (17.0%).

INDUSTRIAL SPECIALTIES (31% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

(In millions of euros) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Year-on-year change Sales 661 644 +2.6% EBITDA 162 140 +15.7% EBITDA margin 24.5% 21.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 120 96 +25.0% REBIT margin 18.2% 14.9%

Industrial Specialties sales were up 2.6% year on year to €661 million. At constant exchange rates and business scope, year-on-year sales growth came to 9.6%. The 13.6% positive price effect reflects ongoing high prices for fluorogases in Europe and Asia and tight market conditions in the MMA/PMMA chain. The 4% negative volume effect mainly results from the expected decline in sales quotas in Fluorogases, which was more than offset by the increase in HFC prices. The 7% negative currency effect was mostly attributable to the appreciation of the euro versus the US dollar.

The division's EBITDA amounted to €162 million, up 15.7% year on year, with increases across all businesses, confirming the division's excellent performances.

EBITDA margin reached 24.5% (21.7% in the first quarter of 2017).

COATING SOLUTIONS (23% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)

(In millions of euros) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Year-on-year change Sales 507 525 -3.4% EBITDA 66 74 -10.8% EBITDA margin 13.0% 14.1% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 41 47 -12.8% REBIT margin 8.1% 9.0%

Coating Solutions sales came in at €507 million, down 3.4% on first-quarter 2017. At constant exchange rates and business scope, year-on-year sales increased 5.2%, driven by a 6.0% positive price effect reflecting ongoing actions to raise selling prices along the entire acrylic chain. Down 0.8% on first-quarter 2017 when restocking took place, volumes were impacted by weather conditions in Europe and the United States. The currency effect was a negative 7.2%, primarily due to the appreciation of the euro versus the US dollar. The 1.5% negative scope effect corresponds to the divestment of the oxo alcohols business in March 2017.

EBITDA for the Coating Solutions division amounted to €66 million, down 10.8% against a high basis of comparison (€74 million) for first-quarter 2017, particularly in China, where unit margins reached very high levels in early 2017. Over the rest of the year, unit margins are expected to improve overall compared to 2017.

EBITDA margin resisted well at 13% against 14.1% in the first quarter of 2017.

CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 31 MARCH 2018

Arkema reported a free cash flow of -€25 million in the first quarter of 2018, up against the first quarter of 2017 (-€44 million), thanks to higher EBITDA and lower taxes. The €221 million rise in working capital reflects the traditional seasonality of the business and the increase in the cost of certain raw materials. The ratio of working capital over annualized sales for the quarter stood at 15.3% at end-March 2018 versus 15.6% at end-March 2017. Capital expenditure amounted to €63 million, including €58 million of recurring capital expenditure. Full-year 2018 capital expenditure is expected to amount to around €550 million, corresponding to recurring capital expenditure of around 5.5% of sales and exceptional investments for the specialty polyamides and thiochemicals projects in Asia.

Net cash flow from portfolio management operations was a negative €165 million following the acquisition of XL Brands in early January.

Consequently, net debt amounted to €1,227 million at 31 March 2018 versus €1,056 million at 31 December 2017, i.e., a gearing of 27% versus 24% at 31 December 2017.

FIRST-QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Acquisitions

In line with its development strategy in adhesives, Bostik acquired on 2 January 2018 the assets of XL Brands, a leader in floor covering adhesives in the United States. This transaction, based on a US$ 205 million enterprise value, will enable Bostik to offer a full range of solutions for this growing high added-value market. The Group aims to reduce the EV/EBITDA multiple paid from 11 times to 7 times within four to five years and after implementing synergies.

Organic growth

In February 2018, Arkema announced a 25% increase in its global polyamide 12 production capacities. This new capacity will be added at Arkema's Changshu platform in China and is expected to come on stream by mid-2020. This investment of a few tens of millions of euros will support the strong demand in growing applications such as cable protection, lighter materials in automobiles, high performance sports shoes and consumer electronics.

Partnership

Arkema and Hexcel have signed a strategic alliance to develop thermoplastic solutions for the aerospace sector, combining the expertise of Hexcel in carbon fibers and that of Arkema in PEKK. As part of this partnership, a joint research and development laboratory will be set up in France.

POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

Organic growth

In April 2018, Arkema brought on stream new Kynar PVDF capacities at its Calvert City plant in the United States. This 20% increase in US production capacities will enable Arkema to support its customers' growth in the region in emerging applications such as water filtration and in traditional markets such as the chemical process industry and high performance cables (automobile, fiber optics, oil industry).

Capital increase reserved for employees

Arkema carried out a capital increase reserved for employees in April 2018, with 610,405 shares subscribed for a total amount of €50 million. The newly issued shares will carry rights with effect from 1 January 2017 and will be eligible for the 2018 dividend payment.

OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Demand in the three main geographic regions should remain well oriented and the environment characterized by a stronger euro1 and higher raw materials costs than in 2017.

The Group will continue to benefit from its strong innovation drive in advanced materials, the integration of XL Brands within Bostik and a globally robust market environment for its intermediate chemical businesses. It will continue to implement its major manufacturing projects, as presented during its Capital Markets Day, for thiochemicals, specialty polyamides, fluoropolymers and Sartomer.

Lastly, the Group will continue its actions to pass on the rises in raw materials costs in its selling prices and the rollout of its operational excellence initiatives to partly offset inflation on its fixed costs.

On the back of a very good start to the year, Arkema confirms its objective to increase its EBITDA in 2018 compared to the excellent performance already achieved in 2017.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ around 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

DISCLAIMER

The information disclosed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations, the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented and changes in general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, statement of changes in shareholders' equity and information by business division included in this press release are extracted from the condensed consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2018 reviewed by the Board of Directors of Arkema SA on 2 May 2018. Quarterly financial information is not audited.

1 A 10% increase in the euro/US dollar exchange rate has a negative €50 million impact on EBITDA for the year (translation effect).

Information by business division is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by management.

Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release.

For the purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets, the Group also uses the following indicators:

REBIT margin: recurring operating income (REBIT) as a percentage of sales.

free cash flow: net cash flow from operating and investing activities excluding the impact of portfolio management.

For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited analyses):

scope effect: the impact of changes in the Group's scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in capacity are not included in the scope effect.

currency effect: the mechanical impact of consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period to the figures for the period under review.

price effect: the impact of changes in average selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit selling price of a range of related products in the period under review with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under review.

volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period

ARKEMA Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements At the end of March 2018

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT End of March 2018 End of March 2017 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (non audited) Sales 2,172 2,152 Operating expenses (1,656) (1,668)* Research and development expenses (60) (61) Selling and administrative expenses (187) (189) Other income and expenses (4) (5)* Operating income 265 229 Equity in income of affiliates 0 0 Financial result (23) (25) Income taxes (52) (66) Net income 190 138 Of which non-controlling interests 2 1 Net income Group share 188 137 Earnings per share (amount in euros)** 2.47 1.81 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros)** 2.47 1.81

Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses previously included in "Other income and expenses" have been reclassified in "Operating expenses".

** From 2017, in accordance with IAS 33, the earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on net income (Group share) less the net-of-tax interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (hybrid bonds).

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION (non audited) 1st quarter 2018 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 998 661 507 6 2,172 Inter-division sales 2 41 19 Total sales 1,000 702 526 6 EBITDA 176 162 66 (21) 383 Recurring depreciation and amortization (38) (42) (25) (1) (106) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 138 120 41 (22) 277 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (8) (8) Other income and expenses (1) (1) (2) (4) Operating income 129 119 39 (22) 265 Equity in income of affiliates 0 0 0 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 25 27 8 3 63 Of which Recurring capital expenditure 23 24 8 3 58 1st quarter 2017 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 976 644 525 7 2,152 Inter-division sales 3 36 19 Total sales 979 680 544 7 EBITDA 166 140 74 (25) 355 Recurring depreciation and amortization (39) (44) (27) (1) (111) Recurring operating income 127 96 47 (26) 244 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (10) (10) Other income and expenses (6) 2 (1) (5) Operating income 111 98 46 (26) 229 Equity in income of affiliates 0 0 0 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 24 21 6 3 54 Of which Recurring capital expenditure 24 20 6 3 53

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET March, 31st 2018 End of December 2017 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) ASSETS Intangible assets, net 2,828 2,706 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,409 2,464 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 29 30 Other investments 30 30 Deferred tax assets 149 150 Other non-current assets 231 230 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,676 5,610 Inventories 1,208 1,145 Accounts receivable 1,351 1,115 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 185 181 Income taxes recoverable 64 70 Other current financial assets 3 17 Cash and cash equivalents 1,285 1,438 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 4,096 3,966 TOTAL ASSETS 9,772 9,576 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 759 759 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 3,761 3,575 Treasury shares (2) (2) Translation adjustments 66 101 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 4,584 4,433 Non-controlling interests 41 41 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,625 4,474 Deferred tax liabilities 265 271 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 453 460 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 434 443 Non-current debt 2,249 2,250 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,401 3,424 Accounts payable 996 965 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 376 377 Income taxes payable 104 82 Other current financial liabilities 7 10 Current debt 263 244 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,746 1,678 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 9,772 9,576

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of March 2018 End of March 2017 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (non audited) Cash flow operating activities Net income 190 138 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 114 121 Provisions, valuation allowances and deferred taxes (17) (4) (Gains)/losses on sales of assets 0 0 Undistributed affiliate equity earnings 0 (1) Change in working capital (221) (179) Other changes 4 (2) Cash flow from operating activities 70 73 Cash flow investing activities Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (63) (54) Change in fixed asset payables (29) (54) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (165) 1 Increase in long-term loans (8) (9) Total expenditures (265) (116) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 0 4 Change in fixed asset receivables 0 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash sold 10 Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments 0 Repayment of long-term loans 5 5 Total divestitures 5 19 Cash flow from investing activities (260) (97) Cash flow financing activities Issuance (repayment) of shares and other equity Purchase of treasury shares Dividends paid to parent company shareholders Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2) 0 Increase/ decrease in long-term debt (3) (1) Increase/ decrease in short-term borrowings 20 (19) Cash flow from financing activities 15 (20) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (175) (44) Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope 22 9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,438 623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,285 588

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME End of March 2018 End of March 2017 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (non audited) Net income 190 138 Hedging adjustments 8 Other items Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items Change in translation adjustments (35) (16) Other recyclable comprehensive income (35) (8) Actuarial gains and losses (10) 11 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses 3 (4) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income (7) 7 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity (42) (1) Comprehensive income 148 137 Of which: non-controlling interest 2 1 Comprehensive income Group share 146 136

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (non audited) Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders' equity Group share Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in surplus Hybrid bonds Retained earnings Translation adjustments Number Amount At January 1, 2018 75,870,506 759 1,216 689 1,670 101 (33,225) (2) 4,433 41 4,474 Cash dividend Issuance of share capital Purchase of treasury shares Grants of treasury shares to employees Share-based payments 5 5 5 Other Transactions with shareholders 5 5 5 Net income 188 188 2 190 Total income and expense recognized directly through equity (7) (35) (42) (42) Comprehensive income 181 (35) 146 2 148 At March 31, 2018 75,870,506 759 1,216 689 1,856 66 (33,225) (2) 4,584 41 4,625

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS.

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of March 2017 OPERATING INCOME 265 229 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (8) (10) - Other income and expenses (4) (5) RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 277 244 - Recurring depreciation and amortization (106) (111) EBITDA 383 355 Details of depreciation and amortizations: (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of March 2017 Depreciation and amortization (114) (121) Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization (106) (111) Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (8) (10) Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses 0 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of March 2017 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 188 137 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (8) (10) - Other income and expenses (4) (5) - Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses 2 5 - Taxes on other income and expenses 1 - One-time tax-effects 2 ADJUSTED NET INCOME 195 147 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares 76,012,491 75,668,784 - Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 76,178,438 75,868,569 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) 2,57 1,94 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) 2,56 1,94 FREE CASH FLOW (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of March 2017 Cash flow from operating activities 70 73 + Cash flow from investing activities (260) (97) NET CASH FLOW (190) (24) - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations (165) 20 FREE CASH FLOW (25) (44) RECURRING INVESTMENTS (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of March 2017 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 63 54 - Exceptional investments 5 1 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations - Investments with no impact on net debt RECURRING INVESTMENTS 58 53

NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of December 2017 Non-current debt 2,249 2,250 + Current debt 263 244 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,285 1,438 NET DEBT 1,227 1,056 WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of December 2017 Inventories 1,208 1,145 + Accounts receivable 1,351 1,115 + Other receivables including income taxes 249 251 + Other current financial assets 3 17 - Accounts payable 996 965 - Other liabilities including income taxes 480 459 - Other current financial liabilities 7 10 WORKING CAPITAL 1,328 1,094 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of March 2018 End of December 2017 Goodwill, net 1,664 1,525 + Intangible assets other than goodwill, and property, plant and equipment, net 3,573 3,645 + Investments in equity affiliates 29 30 + Other investments and other non-current assets 30 260 + Working capital 1,328 1,094 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 6,624 6,554

