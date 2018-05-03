Regulatory News:

Effective 1st June 2018, Marie-José Donsion is joining Arkema (Paris:AKE) as Group Chief Financial Officer, replacing Thierry Lemonnier who is taking retirement. Marie-José Donsion will also sit on the Executive Committee.

Marie-José Donsion is currently CFO and a member of the executive committee of Alstom. She previously held a number of operational finance posts at Alstom in France and around the world. A French and Spanish national, she is a graduate of the ESCP Europe business school.

In November 2016, Marie-José Donsion joined Arkema's Board of Directors and became Chairwoman of its Audit Committee.

