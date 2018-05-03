

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Retain giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is offering to pass along the discounts it gets on credit-card fees to other retailers if they use its online payments service, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.



The move is considered to be a new threat to PayPal Holdings Inc. and card-issuing banks, and shows that Amazon is willing to risk profit from its payments system to spread its use.



As per the report, the financial industry's fees amount to about 2 percent of a typical credit-card transaction, or 24 cents for debit.Big stores such as Amazon and Walmart Inc. with their massive sales volume were able to negotiate lower rates for themselves.



Now, Amazon is offering to pass its discount along to at least some smaller merchants if they agree to embrace its Amazon Pay service, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX