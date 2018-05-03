Seliforant (formerly SENS-111) is a first-in-class histamine H4 receptor antagonist candidate selected for the treatment of vertigo of vestibular origin, in development to treat acute unilateral vestibulopathy (AUV), a severe form of vestibular disease

Seliforant is Sensorion's lead clinical candidate currently in a Phase 2 trial

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, today announces that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted the International Non-Proprietary Name (INN), seliforant, to its lead clinical candidate, SENS-111 for the treatment of vertigo of vestibular origin and currently in phase 2 clinical development being investigated for acute unilateral vestibulopathy (AUV), a severe form of vertigo.

"We are pleased that the INN division of the WHO has granted the name seliforant to our investigational agent SENS-111", said Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion. "This event signals continued progress for our lead clinical program and we look forward to results from the ongoing phase 2 trial, expected in end of this year

About Seliforant

Seliforant (formerly SENS-111) is the first representative candidate of the histamine type 4 receptor antagonist class to be tested for the symptomatic treatment of vertigo crises. Displaying a neuromodulation effect of the sensorineural inner ear cell function, seliforant is a small molecule that can be taken orally or via a standard injection, and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial, being conducted in the United States, Europe and South Korea.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: Seliforant (formerly SENS-111) in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.

Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015. www.sensorion-pharma.com

