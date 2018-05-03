

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, announced Thursday the acquisition of US-based Vixar Inc., which has specialist capabilities in the field of VCSEL.



Vixar was founded by pioneers in the VCSEL industry, having first brought VCSEL to the data communication market in the late 1990s, and more recently by founding Vixar in 2005 to pursue sensing applications. Approximately 20 employees of the company, which is based in Plymouth, Minnesota, will transfer to Osram as a result of the acquisition.



Vixar is profitable both on an operational and net results level. The parties to the deal have agreed not to disclose financial details. Closing of the transaction is expected in summer.



Osram also announced the acquisition of Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. of Austin, Texas. Fluence, with approximately 95 employees, recorded 2017 sales in the mid-double-digit millions of dollars. The company specializes in LED-based horticultural systems, using Osram LED chips, for a wide variety of applications including vertical farming, especially in urban areas. Potential crops range from salad greens and herbs to medicinal plants.



Osram and Fluence have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



