

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, reported that its second-quarter EBITDA adjusted for special items amounted to 153 million euros, which was below the figure reported a year earlier. In the second quarter, the company's financial position was affected by persistently strong exchange-rate effects and some market factors. Irrespective of the short-term effects, Osram has chosen the right strategy, under which it is focusing on semiconductor-based high-tech products. Moreover, the group has acquired other companies in order to expand its technology portfolio in areas with high potential for the future.



On a comparable basis, revenue rose 1.8 percent year-on-year to 1.01 billion euros.



'The first half of the fiscal year was challenging due to various factors. However, the long-term growth trend remains intact, while the reorganization and the technological shift are continuing,' said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM. Licht AG.



Last week, Osram adjusted its outlook for the fiscal year 2018. Based on current exchange rates, the company now expects a comparable revenue growth of 3.0 percent-5.0 percent in fiscal year 2018, compared to the prior outlook of 5.5 percent -7.5 percent growth in comparable revenue.



The company lowered its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to about 640 million euros from the prior estimation of 700 million euros.



The company reduced its annual earnings per share outlook to a range of 1.90 euros -2.10 euros, from the prior outlook of 2.40 euros - 2.60 euros.



For fiscal year 2018, the company expects a negative free cash flow of 50 million euros to 150 million euros, unchanged from the prior outlook.



