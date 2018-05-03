

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - German healthcare company Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) Tuesday reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders, after special items, slid 4 percent to 440 million euros from 457 million euros last year. Earnings per share, after special items, decreased 5 percent to 0.79 euros from 0.83 euros.



Excluding special items and biosimilars business expenses, net income attributable to shareholders rose 4 percent to 476 million euros, and earnings per share grew 4 percent to 0.86 euros.



Sales for the first quarter edged down 1 percent to 8.10 billion euros, while, in constant currency, it grew 7 percent. Organic sales growth was 4 percent.



In addition, Fresenius confirmed its guidance for 2018. Group sales are expected to increase by 5 to 8 percent in constant currency.



Net income attributable to shareholders, before special items, is expected to grow by 6 to 9 percent in constant currency. Excluding expenditures for the further development of the biosimilars business and special items, net income attributable to shareholder is expected to grow by about 10 to 13 percent in constant currency.



