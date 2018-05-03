

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined 10 percent to 279 million euros from 308 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Basic earnings per share were 0.91 euros, down from 1.01 euros in the prior-year period.



According to the company, currency headwind impacted revenue and earnings for the quarter.



Excluding all special items - namely the agreement with the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice or the VA Agreement in the year-ago period and the positive effect from the U.S. Tax Reform in the latest quarter as well as the initial Sound valuation impact, net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care increased by 8 percent at constant currency.



Total operating income or EBIT declined 23.7 percent to 497 million euros from 651 million euros last year.



According to the company, EBIT was strongly impacted by the VA Agreement and the impact from the initial increase in valuation of Sound Physicians' share based payment program caused by the sale of Sound Physician.



Revenue for the quarter declined 12.6 percent to 3.98 billion euros from 4.55 billion euros and also decreased 2.8 percent at constant currency.



The company noted that revenue for the quarter was significantly impacted by a 12 percent negative impact resulting from foreign currency translation, declining 1 percent at constant currency to 3.98 billion euros.



Adjusting the latest quarter for the prior year impact from the recognition of revenue related to the VA Agreement and for the IFRS 15 implementation, revenue growth in the quarter was 4 percent at constant currency.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Fresenius Medical Care expects revenue growth between 5 percent and 7 percent at constant currency. Adjusted net income is expected to increase by 13 percent to 15 percent at constant currency, and excluding special items to increase by 7 percent to 9 percent.



The outlook excludes effects from major transactions such as the planned acquisition of NxStage Medical and the planned divestiture of Sound Physicians.



