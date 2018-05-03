

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported first-quarter profit of 129.2 million euros compared to 130.7 million euros, prior year. FFO 1 is expected grew by 11.6% to 243.6 million euros from 218.2 million euros. FFO 1 per share increased to 0.50 euros from 0.47 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 331.4 million euros compared to 319.2 million euros. Rental income increased to 418.3 million euros from 417.2 million euros.



Due to the successful business development and the integration of BUWOG, Vonovia increased its forecast for 2018 as a whole. FFO 1 will increase by around 13% as against 2017 to around 1.03 to 1.05 billion euros. The original forecast was approximately 960 million to 980 million euros.



Vonovia has announced a recommended public offer for the Swedish residential property company Victoria Park AB for a total amount of SEK 9.555 billion. Victoria Park's Independent Bid Committee has unanimously recommended the Vonovia offer to all shareholders of Victoria Park and the company's management has supported Vonovia's proposal. Victoria Park owns about 14.000 homes in Stockholm, Gothenborg and Malmo.



