Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-03 07:46 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to continue suspending of trading in Žemaitijos pienas AB shares (ZMP1L, ISIN code LT0000121865).



The trading is continued to be suspended at the request of the Central Bank of Lithuania due to material information.



Notice on trading resumption will follow based on the separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.