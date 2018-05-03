Tech Nation's website and corporate brand are revealed at www.technation.io

Tech Nation's expanded mission is to connect ambitious digital tech entrepreneurs across the UK.

The Solar logo illustrates how Tech Nation will build a network of networks to help support digital tech founders wherever they are, as a connected hub that radiates energy and ideas for the tech sector

A new voice for the UK's fast-growing digital tech sector was launched today.

Tech Nation the UK network for ambitious tech entrepreneurs is a new organisation that combines and expands the activities and reach of Tech City UK and Tech North, which have been helping to accelerate the digital tech sector in London and the North of England.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced plans to create Tech Nation last November. The organisation came into being on 2 April 2018. Its first major event will be the launch of its nationwide 11 city Tech Nation on Tour and release of its respected annual research report Tech Nation 2018, at an event in London on 17 May.

Tech Nation works to accelerate the growth of the digital tech sector across the UK, help ambitious founders succeed, increase digital skills, share learning and knowledge between sectors and communities and help present the UK tech sector on the world stage.

The organisation will do this through:

Growth programmes Tech Nation programmes like Upscale and Future Fifty will expand to reach more companies. The organisation will also introduce new sector programmes like Fintech

Insights Tech Nation will produce data and research that shines a light on the sector and help inform policy decisions

Visas Tech Nation will work to attract international tech talent to the UK by providing access to tier 1 Exceptional Talent visas

Networks Tech Nation will promote the tech sector across the country, by establishing a virtual networks of like-minded companies and individuals, who will be able to share experience, best practice and knowledge.

Gerard Grech, chief executive of Tech Nation, said:

"The UK has an amazing creative digital tech sector that is the envy of Europe and second in the world only to the US. To make sure we continue to be a global tech powerhouse, Tech Nation will work to harness the power of entrepreneurs into a national network. By passing on knowledge, expertise and connections, we can support those in the sector to grow faster than ever.

"As Britain prepares to leave the EU and to strike trade deals around the world, it is the right time to form a national body that works to encourage the expansion of the tech sector across the whole country. With the UK already demonstrating global leadership in sectors like Fintech and Artificial Intelligence, we will link businesses working in the sectors across the country to leverage their knowledge and expertise."

Tech Nation's brand identity is designed to emphasise the organisation's role in bringing people together so that they benefit from shared knowledge, experience and expertise. The award-winning design team, Adrian and Zoe Philpott, created the logo. Called the Solar, the logo illustrates a central hub that radiates energy, a place where illuminating ideas converge and where rays of innovation can be shared.

The website technation.io - features details on all Tech Nation programmes and how to apply for them. It also provides information on the Tech Nation visa scheme and how to begin an application. Blogs and video content about the digital tech sector across the country can also be found on the website. Information about Tech Nation and contact details for the organisation are also displayed.

Tech Nation begins its Tech Nation on Tour journey to 11 UK tech clusters in May. The Tour will create opportunities for communities around the country to discuss the findings of the 2018 report and learn about Tech Nation's plans to serve the UK's vibrant tech ecosystem. Tech Nation will host events across the country from May to mid-October, the dates are as follows:

Thurs 17th May am London

Wed 24th May am Cambridge

Thurs 21st June pm Edinburgh

Wed 27th June pm Newcastle

Wed 18th July am Reading

Thurs 26th July Belfast

Wed 12th Sept pm Bristol

Wed 19th Sept am Birmingham

Thurs 27th Sept pm Leeds

Thurs 4th Oct pm Manchester

Thurs 11th Oct pm Cardiff

