COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

3 MAY 2018

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Richemont), the Swiss luxury goods group, announces that Dr Jean-Jacques Van Oosten has relinquished his responsibilities as Chief Technology Officer for personal reasons and has stepped down from the Senior Executive Committee with effect from 2 May 2018.

We respect Dr Jean-Jacques Van Oosten's decision to pursue his career outside the Group and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Lancel, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

In addition, Richemont holds a 49% equity-accounted interest in YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, a publicly traded company.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Richemont reported sales of € 10 647 million, operating profit of € 1 764 million and profit for the year of € 1 210 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

