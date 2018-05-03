

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - adidas (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income from continuing operations was up 17% to 542 million euros from 462 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations increased 16% to 2.65 euros from 2.29 euros. The company's operating profit increased 17% to a level of 746 million euros from 637 million euros, resulting in an operating margin improvement of 1.8 percentage points to a level of 13.4%.



In euro terms, the company's sales were up 2% in the first quarter to 5.55 billion euros from 5.45 billion euros, prior year. adidas started into the year with currency-neutral revenues increasing 10%. This reflects an 11% increase at brand adidas which was driven by double-digit increases in the running, football and training categories as well as at adidas Originals. Revenues at the Reebok brand decreased 3% due to declines in the training and running categories.



For 2018, adidas continues to expect sales to increase at a rate of around 10% on a currency-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in North America and Asia-Pacific. Net income from continuing operations is projected to increase to a level between 1.615 billion and 1.675 billion euros, an increase of between 13% and 17% compared to the prior year level, excluding the negative one-time tax impact recorded in 2017. Basic EPS from continuing operations is expected to increase at a rate between 12% and 16% compared to the prior-year level, excluding the negative one-time tax impact in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX