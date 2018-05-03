

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a pharmaceutical company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income climbed 15 percent to 56.7 million euros from last year's 49.2 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.91 euro, up from 0.79 euro last year.



Adjusted net income was 60.9 million euros or 0.98 euro per share, compared to 53.3 million euros or 0.86 euro per share a year ago.



EBITDA grew 9 percent from last year to 118.6 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 118.4 million euros.



Group sales, meanwhile, dropped 1 percent to 558.1 million euros from 566.3 million euros a year ago. Adjusted Group sales were 573.4 million euros, up 4%.



Claudio Albrecht, CEO, said, 'We got off to a good start in financial year 2018. The substantial improvements in profitability in both the Generics and Branded Products segments and the marked increase in net income show that the measures implemented in the transformation process are paying off. Overall, we are on track to meet the growth targets we have set for 2018.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX