

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on subdued note Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported the Trump administration is considering executive action to restrict some Chinese companies' ability to sell telecoms equipment in the United States.



Talks between U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will kick off later in the day, but a breakthrough is highly unlikely as the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said the delegation planned to leave Friday evening.



Asian stocks are broadly lower, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. The dollar index slipped from a four-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve sprang no surprises with its latest policy statement.



The Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and signaled that the gradual path of rate hikes will stay.



Oil prices slipped in Asian deals on rising U.S. crude inventories and as caution prevailed ahead of the May 12 deadline for the U.S. to ratify the Iran nuclear deal.



U.S. president Donald Trump has all but decided to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord by May 12 but exactly how he will do so remains unclear, Reuters reported, citing two White House officials.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell notably after the Fed expressed confidence a recent rise in inflation to near target would be sustained. Meanwhile, investors ignored strong Apple earnings and upbeat ADP jobs data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent to hit its lowest closing level in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent.



European markets closed firmly in positive territory on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and looked ahead to the Fed's interest-rate decision.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



