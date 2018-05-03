LEH PHARMA LTD.: LEH Pharma announces appointment of Chairman

LEH Pharma Ltd

("LEH Pharma" or the "Company")

LEH Pharma announces appointment of Chairman

London, UK - 3 May 2018 -- LEH Pharma Ltd, the leading provider of novel ocular implants for macular disorders, today announces the appointment of Sir Henry Riley as Chairman of the Board.

Sir Henry brings to LEH Pharma valuable experience in senior management, building and developing teams, and an impressive technical expertise. Sir Henry was the UK Director and Senior Marketing Advisor for Diehl BGT Defence GmbH. Prior to this, Sir Henry held several senior management positions, including appointments at Thales NL, Phillips UK. This followed a thirty year career in the Royal Air Force during which he flew as a pilot and test pilot, achieving the rank of Group Captain with responsibility for the procurement, adoption and management of new technologies and Government affairs. Sir Henry was knighted in 2003 for services to industry and is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Engineering and Technology, and the Royal Aeronautical Society.

Dr Bobby Qureshi, CEO and founder, commented:"I am delighted to welcome Sir Henry to our Board as Chairman. His significant experience and knowledge are a tremendous asset for LEH Pharma, and I look forward to working closely with him as the Company moves forward."

Sir Henry Riley, Chairman of the Board of Directors, added:"LEH Pharma has pioneered the very latest in eye implants for macular degeneration. Through ground-breaking technology and widely accepted techniques, the latest of these products, EyeMax, is transforming the lives of patients with dry and stable wet AMD, which I am pleased to attest to personally. I look forward to the continued rapid growth of the Company and the reach of this brilliant technology."

Notes for editors:

About LEH Pharma

LEH Pharma is a leading provider of revolutionary ocular implants for macular disorders. Its disruptive lens technology, which is unique, proven and patented, is currently marketed internationally for the treatment of stable wet and dry AMD. The Company was formed in 2011 by a group of pioneering surgeons, and is supported by a network of world-leading ophthalmologists and scientists.

For more information, please visit LEH Pharma's website at www.lehpharma.com (http://www.lehpharma.com)

About EyeMax

EyeMax is a revolutionary breakthrough for AMD sufferers and is the only adequate solution for the treatment of both the stable wet and dry form of the condition. EyeMax can be used in both eyes and can be applied fast and easily. The innovative technology and unique optics of the EyeMax lens diverts images away from the damaged part of the eye and enhances them to the healthy parts. Advantages of the product are safer surgery, ease of implantation and significant improvement of vision for patients2. Currently, the only other option available for patients results in sub-optimal vision and remaining AMD symptoms. EyeMax is CE-marked in Europe and is exploring FDA approval in the US.

About age related macular degeneration (AMD)

LEH Pharma's EyeMax product is aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with AMD, the western world's biggest cause of blindness and the greatest unmet need in ophthalmology. AMD is a disorder affecting the central part of the retina, causing changes to central vision and making everyday tasks difficult.

EyeMax is aimed at two main patient populations: those who require cataract surgery - for whom there is a 29-55% chance of being suitable for an AMD lens after the age of 70 and the non-cataract population including patients with AMD prior to cataract surgery or sufferers of other macular diseases such as diabetic eye disease.

2 Published data from several European centres supports the effectiveness of EyeMax and can be found on the website here (www.iolamd.com/clinical-data (http://www.iolamd.com/clinical-data)). Most recently the European Journal of Ophthalmology found EyeMax safe and observed improvements after surgery above those of standard implants.

