

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) Thursday reported that its net income for the first quarter rose 34.7 percent to 19.76 million euros from 14.67 million euros, and earnings per share grew 34.2 percent to 2.00 euros from 1.49 euros last year.



Total sales for the quarter rose 24.4 percent to 170.4 million euros from last year's 136.9 million euros. The Group noted that all market segments, regions and product groups contributed to these favorable business performance.



In addition, the Group said it is confirming its forecast, and continues to expect a noticeable sales and earnings growth for the current fiscal year.



