

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income surged to 457 million euros from 199 million euros in the same period last year.



Earnings per share rose to 0.40 euro from 0.18 euro last year, while adjusted earnings per share grew 24 percent to 0.26 euro from 0.21 euro in the year-ago period.



Revenue for the second quarter grew 4 percent to 1.84 billion euros from 1.77 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead to the third quarter and based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.25 to the euro, Infineon forecast quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 3 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and segment result margin of 17 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance.



For fiscal 2018, based on an assumed exchange rate of US$1.25 to the euro, the company projects year-on-year revenue growth of about 4 to 7 percent, and segment result margin of 17 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance.



Previously, Infineon projected revenue growth for the year of approximately 5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, and segment result margin to come in at 16.5 percent.



The company now expects Group net income for the full year to be well in excess of 1 billion euros, due to the higher forecast for the segment result and the gain arising on the sale of the major part of Infineon's RF power business.



