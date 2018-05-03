

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported that its Core net income from continuing operations for the first-quarter 2018 declined to 1.985 billion euros from 2.016 billion euros last year.



Earnings per share declined by 6.3% to 2.24 euros in the first quarter of 2018 from last year 2.39 euros, while core earnings per share from continuing operations decreased by 1.3% to 2.28 euros from 2.31 euros in the previous year.



income before income taxes was 2.440 billion euros, compared to 2.131 billion euros in the prior year. The financial result included a gain of 275 million euros from the sale of Covestro shares at the beginning of the year and pro-rata income of 80 million euros from the interest in Covestro accounted for using the equity method. The financial result included 236 million eurosin positive special items (35 million euros in negative special items last year), primarily in connection with the aforementioned gain from the sale of Covestro shares, which was partially offset by special charges in connection with the planned acquisition of Monsanto.



After income tax expense of 494 million euros and adjusting for income from discontinued operations after income taxes and noncontrolling interest, net income for the first quarter of 2018 amounted to 1.954 billion euros, compared to 2.083 billion euros in the prior year.



EBIT of the Bayer Group declined 4.8% year-over-year to 2.310 billion euros, after special charges. The special charges consisted primarily of expenses of 61 million euros in connection with the planned acquisition of Monsanto and of 13 million euros resulting from efficiency improvement programs. EBIT before special items declined by 5.6% to 2.388 billion euros from the prior year.



Group sales in the first quarter of 2018 rose by 2.0%, Fx & portfolio adjusted, to 9.138 billion euros (reported: ?5.6%).



