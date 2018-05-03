sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,18 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0KFKB ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 Ticker-Symbol: E7S 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,105
9,175
10:05
9,14
9,22
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG9,180,00 %