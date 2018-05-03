

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) reported that its first-quarter revenue was $1.20 billion compared to $1.14 billion, prior year, up 5% on a reported basis including a five percentage point tailwind from foreign exchange. Underlying revenue growth was flat. The Group noted that its first-quarter 2018 comprised 63 days, one fewer than first quarter 2017.



Looking forward, the Group said it expects sales growth to be stronger in the second half than the first half of the year. The Group now expects underlying revenue growth for the full year to be in the range of 2-3%. This assumes that procedure volumes return to more normal levels for the rest the year. Consequently, the Group now expects trading profit margin at or above that achieved in 2017.



