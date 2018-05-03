

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation eased marginally in March, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-over-year in March, just below the 3.9 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Domestic market prices grew 3.5 percent annually in March and foreign market prices rose by 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent at the end of the first quarter.



